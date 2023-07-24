Top news headlines of today — 24 July 2023

|
Is Eknath Shinde on his way out?
Ajit Pawar will be made Maharashtra CM by Aug 10: Prithviraj Chavan
ASI team stops survey work of Gyanvapi mosque in following SC order
SC halts ASI's survey at Gyanvapi till 5 pm on July 26, asks HC to hear mosque panel's plea
Delete objectionable scene from Oppenheimer, fix accountability: Anurag Thakur to CBFC
Disney Star India head K Madhavan meets PM Modi; discusses broadcast sector
Congress MLAs thrashed me in Assembly: Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha
Red diary holds details of irregular financial transactions of Ashok Gehlot, alleges sacked minister Gudha
Radio collars of 6 cheetahs at KNP removed for health examination: Forest officials
Financial planning tips for first-time homebuyers
Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23
Clash in Bihar's Darbhanga over hoisting of religious flag; situation under control
India on course for winning 2nd test, series sweep against West Indies
Chirag Paswan accuses his uncle Paras of tarnishing NDA's image
Political gridlock in Spain as conservative win falls short of toppling PM Sanchez
Hun Sen wins Cambodian polls that allegedly saw ‘opposition suppressed'