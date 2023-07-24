Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 24 July 2023

NewsDrum Desk
24 Jul 2023
Top news headlines of today — 24 July 2023

Maharashtra Politics

Is Eknath Shinde on his way out?

Ajit Pawar will be made Maharashtra CM by Aug 10: Prithviraj Chavan

Ajit Pawar knows he won't become Maharashtra CM: Fadnavis
Gyanvapi Survey

Gyanvapi Mosque ASI survey

ASI team stops survey work of Gyanvapi mosque in following SC order

SC halts ASI's survey at Gyanvapi till 5 pm on July 26, asks HC to hear mosque panel's plea

Chronology of events in Gyanvapi mosque row

Manipur Violence

manipur house set on fire.jpg

Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Derek O'Brien irks Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar; challenges the Chair

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

Fresh violence in Manipur; 10 houses, school burnt by mob led by women

Opposition alliance wants PM to make comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament

FIR over 'fake news' naming RSS functionary, son in Manipur video case

Oppenheimer Gita row

Anurag Thakur addresses a gathering organised to inaugurate Regional Community Radio Sammelan

Delete objectionable scene from Oppenheimer, fix accountability: Anurag Thakur to CBFC
Media & Entertainment

K Madhavan with PM Modi

Disney Star India head K Madhavan meets PM Modi; discusses broadcast sector

Ram Navami Violence

Mamata Banerjee Howrah Ram Navami

Supreme Court dismisses Bengal's plea against NIA probe

Democracy Zipped

Rajendra Gudha outside Rajasthan Assembly

Congress MLAs thrashed me in Assembly: Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha

Red diary holds details of irregular financial transactions of Ashok Gehlot, alleges sacked minister Gudha

Cheetahs

cheetah radio collar removed.jpg

Radio collars of 6 cheetahs at KNP removed for health examination: Forest officials

Personal Finance

Homebuyers.jpg

Financial planning tips for first-time homebuyers

Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

Twitter X

X logo

Black “X” replaces blue bird as Twitter transforms to “X”

Bihar

Darbhanga clash

Clash in Bihar's Darbhanga over hoisting of religious flag; situation under control

India vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin after winning first test against West Indies

India on course for winning 2nd test, series sweep against West Indies

2024 LS Polls

Chirag Paswan LJP Bihar

Chirag Paswan accuses his uncle Paras of tarnishing NDA's image

Spain

Spain Flag

Political gridlock in Spain as conservative win falls short of toppling PM Sanchez

Cambodia

Hun Sen

Hun Sen wins Cambodian polls that allegedly saw ‘opposition suppressed'

