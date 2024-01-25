Top news headlines of today – 25 January 2024

|
Mandal after kamandal - BJP doubles down on Bihar
Twin jolts for INDIA bloc: Mamata, Mann say no alliance with Cong for LS polls in Bengal, Punjab
Rising threat of audio deepfakes in global politics: The new frontier of information warfare
Adani claws back narrative a year after Hindenburg; investors shun short seller
Now, Himanta and Rahul fight over 'Gamocha' during Nyay Yatra
Rahul dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; CM says arrests to be made after LS polls
1.5 lakh youths rendered unemployed: Rahul slams govt over Agnipath scheme
Fresh plea in Mathura court over sanctum sanctorum of Krishna Janmabhoomi temple
Ram Lalla idol's outfit designer says divine connection with God guided him
Ram temple gets over 2.5 lakh devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 crore in donation in 1 day
Jharkhand brings down age for enrolling in pension scheme to 50, 18 lakh people to benefit
Patna DM seeks chief secy's intervention in face-off with Edu Dept over closing schools
CCI nod for Religare stake buy deal without prejudice: Legal expert
All 65 Ukrainian POWs killed in Russian military plane crash near Belgorod region