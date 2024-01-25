Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 25 January 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Bihar BJP Narendra Modi Karpoori Thakur

Analysis

Mandal after kamandal - BJP doubles down on Bihar

Why Mamata needs Congress more than Congress needs her
INDIA Alliance

Twin jolts for INDIA bloc: Mamata, Mann say no alliance with Cong for LS polls in Bengal, Punjab

 

Deepfakes

Donald Trump Joe Biden Deepfake

Rising threat of audio deepfakes in global politics: The new frontier of information warfare

 

Adani-Hindenburg row

SEBI Gautam Adani Group Hindenburg Research.jpg

Adani claws back narrative a year after Hindenburg; investors shun short seller
Nyay Yatra

Himanta Biswa Sarma Rahul Gandhi

Now, Himanta and Rahul fight over 'Gamocha' during Nyay Yatra

Rahul dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; CM says arrests to be made after LS polls

1.5 lakh youths rendered unemployed: Rahul slams govt over Agnipath scheme

 

Shahi Idgah row

Fresh plea in Mathura court over sanctum sanctorum of Krishna Janmabhoomi temple

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ram lalla idol image Ram Temple Ayodhya

Ram Lalla idol's outfit designer says divine connection with God guided him

Ram temple gets over 2.5 lakh devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 crore in donation in 1 day
Jharkhand

Pension Rules Pension Fund Pension Investment

Jharkhand brings down age for enrolling in pension scheme to 50, 18 lakh people to benefit

 

Cold wave

Kids going to school in winters

Patna DM seeks chief secy's intervention in face-off with Edu Dept over closing schools

 

Business

Religare Enterprises

CCI nod for Religare stake buy deal without prejudice: Legal expert

 

Chhattishgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh

No new liquor shops in state, Chhattisgarh cabinet decides

 

Russian plane crash

Russian military plane crash

All 65 Ukrainian POWs killed in Russian military plane crash near Belgorod region

 

#Today's Top news headlines
