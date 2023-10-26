Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 26 October 2023

26 Oct 2023
राजस्थान कांग्रेस में उलझन उम्मीदवारों पर तो बीजेपी का राम मंदिर का दांव
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey (left) and Arun Goel during a press conference

EC bans Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll-going states till December 5

EC notice to Priyanka Gandhi over 'envelop' remarks related to PM Modi's temple visit

Chhattisgarh polls: EC issues notice to Himanta for 'Akbar' remarks

3 Union ministers and 4 MPs in fray: Will BJP's big guns fire in Madhya Pradesh polls?

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Inside story behind inviting PM Modi to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's inauguration

 

Indian Navy

Eight Indian Navy veterans awarded death sentence in Qatar; India says deeply shocked
In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 file photo, TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee calls Mahua Moitra on Oct 31

Jai Anant Dehadrai, Nishikant Dubey appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

Analysis: All about image – here's why Mamata is not coming to the aid of Mahua Moitra

 

5 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Kupwara

 

Vaibhav Gehlot and Ashok Gehlot

ED raids Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, summons CM's son
Gaza destruction

Al Jazeera Gaza correspondent loses 4 family members in an Israeli airstrike

Israel is fighting for its existence, ground operation in Gaza coming: Netanyahu

 

The burning train

Madurai train fire

Agra train fire: How a gateman detected smoke and averted a big tragedy

 

Home Exercise Fitness Health

How 22 minutes of exercise a day could reduce the health risks from sitting too long

How can I get some sleep? Which treatments actually work?

 

Man crushed to death by tractor over land rivalry in Rajasthan, brother arrested

 

Maine shooting suspect Robert Card

At least 22 killed, over 60 injured in Maine mass shooting; suspect at large

Maine shooting suspect Robert Card has mental health issues: Police

 

Mike Johnson elected new speaker of US House of Representatives

US working with G7 countries to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative: Biden

 

England's captain Jos Buttler with teammates during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Beaten by Sri Lanka, defending champion England near elimination

 

