Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 29 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
29 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 29 July 2023

Manipur Violence

Help me see bodies of my son, husband: Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur

All have to try for peaceful solution to conflict: Adhir Chowdhury

Involvement of foreign agencies cannot be ruled out: Ex-army chief M M Naravane on Manipur violence
Advertisment

 

BJP rejig

ex-amu vc tariq mansoor

Ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor made BJP vice president, 2 gen secy dropped

 

Advertisment

Opposition Unity

Opposition meeting Bengaluru

INDIA allinace's Mumbai meeting may be deferred to Sept from Aug 25-26

 

Internation Tiger Day

Tiger day.jpg

India has 3682 tigers, home to 75 per cent of global numbers: Tiger census data
Advertisment

 

Rain Havoc

rain flash flood shimla.jpg

Houses in Shimla at risk of sinking due to incessant rain

 

Chhattisgarh

Naxals search operation.jpg

Chhattisgarh: Fierce encounter takes place between security forces, Naxalites

 

First test for INDIA Alliance

Parliament of India

Rajya Sabha: Ailing Manmohan Singh, Shibu Soren called for Delhi services bill

RS chairman Dhankhar's all-party meeting fails to break Parliament logjam

 

Twitter X

X logo atop twitter building

'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, San Francisco investigates permit violation

 

Cross-border Love?

Minor girl reaches Jaipur airport to go to Pakistan, handed over to police

 

Conjunctivitis

New Delhi AIIMS.jpg

AIIMS reporting 100 cases of acute conjunctivitis every day in Delhi: Doctors

 

Indian Economy

Volvo Group India president Kamal Bali

India can become USD 7 trillion economy by 2030: Volvo's Kamal Bali

 

Pakistan

Pakistan election voting

US lawmakers call for timely, free, fair, monitored polls in Pakistan

Pakistan made all attempts to disrupt peace, but its conspiracies defeated: J-K police chief

Pak police avert major terror attack on foreigners, arrest 10 terrorists

 

RSS

dattatreya_hosable_RSS

Need to change colonial narratives: RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale

Extended deadline to submit suggestions to Law Commission on UCC ends

 

ICC World Cup

Coca Cola cans.jpg

Coca-Cola to be official beverage partner for upcoming ICC World Cup

 

Elgar-Parishad Case

Bhima Koregaon case Vernon Gonsalves Arun Gerreira

Mere holding of certain literature would not attract provisions of UAPA: SC

 

Good Luck

Mohammed Adil Khan

Indian national wins mega prize in Dubai, to get over Rs 5.5 lakh every month for next 25 years

 

#29 July 2023 Top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe