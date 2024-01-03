Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 3 January 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
03 Jan 2024
New Update
Oil tanker and truck drivers during their protest over new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Truckers' stir

Truckers call off strike in Maharashtra's Nashik after assurance from authorities

MHA says open to consider concerns of truckers, appeals drivers to resume work

AIMTC says govt assures discussion on new law; urges drivers to end protest

Congress backs truck drivers' strike
Advertisment

 

Adani-Hindenburg row

Supreme Court of India

SC to pronounce judgement on Wednesday on Adani-Hindenburg row over charges of market manipulation

 

Advertisment

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren during a programme in Ranchi

BJP delegation to meet Jharkhand Guv against Soren naming wife as CM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren rejects possibility of wife contesting polls

Congress prospects bright in Jharkhand: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

 

BHU rape case

BHU rape accused

BHU rape: TN BJP chief Annamalai says no one will be spared
Advertisment

 

Israel-Hamas war

Saleh Arouri

Israeli drone attack in Beirut kills Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh al-Arouri

 

#3 January 2024 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe