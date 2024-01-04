Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 4 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
04 Jan 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders leaves after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Indian Economy

China's Global Times article praises India's strides in economic, foreign policy spheres under PM Modi
Old Pension Scheme

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees who joined service after Nov 2005

 

2024 LS polls

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, joins Congress in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi

"It was my father's dream to see Rahul as PM": Y S Sharmila

YSR Telangana party leader Y S Sharmila joins Congress

BJP govt raising emotive issues to hide failures; Cong workers must unite to win LS polls: Kharge

 

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Worried AAP

LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics: Sources

BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons

Arvind Kejriwal will cooperate if ED sends 'legal' summons: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on Jan 6: AAP sources

ED may issue fresh summons to Kejriwal in excise policy case

AAP claims roads leading to Delhi CM house blocked; police denies charge
Remarks against PM Modi

Pawan Khera.jpg

SC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Pawan Khera

 

Airlines

IndiGo airline Boeing 777

IndiGo tickets to be cheaper by up to Rs 1,000 as it withdraws fuel charge

 

Modi in Kerala

modi campaining for LS Elections 2024

Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march towards venue where PM Modi kickstarted LS poll campaign
Cricket

ICC amends stumping

ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules

 

Pakistan Elections

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party nominates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as its PM candidate

Lahore High Court dismisses plea by Imran Khan's party seeking restoration of 'bat' election symbol

 

Iran blasts

Qasem Soleimani Kerman Blast Iran Blast

At least 103 people killed, 188 wounded in deadly blasts at slain commander Soleimani's memorial in Iran

Shocked, saddened: India on bombings in Iran's Kerman city

 

Business

Vivo X100

Vivo eyes to capture premium segment with X100 series priced above Rs 63,999

 

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail

Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut to feature Vikrant Massey

 

