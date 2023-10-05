Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 5 October 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
05 Oct 2023
Prabir Purkayastha

NewsClick crackdown

Serious charges against NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha; check details

Amid NewsClick row, China seeks to control Pakistani media: US report
Liquor Scam

Sanjay Singh being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Sanjay Singh's arrest fallout of BJP's frustration with INDIA alliance: Kejriwal

ED arrests AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh in liquor scam; sparks political slugfest

 

Sikkim Coudburst

School students pray for 23 Army personnel missing in flash flood triggered by clouburst in Sikkim, in Jammu, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

10 dead, 22 army men among 82 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim

 

Asian Games

Bronze medalists India's Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pose for photos during the presentation ceremony of the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

MNREGA worker Ram Baboo wins bronze in race walk; Neeraj Chopra wins gold

China accused of cheating as Neeraj Chopra's first throw goes unmeasured

Asian Games: Medal Tally on October 4; India bring highest-ever medals

 

