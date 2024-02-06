Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 6 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
King Charles III

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer; type of cancer not revealed

King Charles III has cancer: Global leaders wish him speedy recovery
Exclusive

IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil Tamil Nadu Congress president

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil to be new Tamil Nadu Congress president

 

Singapore

two-finger test on rape survivor Gang Rape Molestation Crime Against Women

Indian origin singer fined for forcibly kissing crew member

 

Lakshagriha or Dargah?

Lakshagriha Sheikh Badruddin dargah

Court rejects plea claiming 'Lakshagriha' site as Sheikh Badruddin dargah
Murder of democracy

Chandigarh mayoral polls BJP Manoj Sonkar

Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC says Presiding Officer needs to be prosecuted

 

Jharkhand floor test

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren speaks during a special session of the Jharkhand assembly

Prove corruption charges; will quit politics: Hemant Soren’s challenge to BJP

JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

If voted to power, INDIA bloc will remove 50% cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi

 

Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament

Opposition has lost courage to contest polls: PM Modi
India vs England

Rohit Sharma Happy

India bounce back against England's 'Bazballers' to level series

India jumps four places to second spot in WTC rankings after win in 2nd Test against England

 

Paper leak

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill

Bill in Lok Sabha to check paper leaks, use of unfair means in govt recruitment exams

 

Aviation

Vistara's Dubai flight

Vistara's Dubai flight passengers 'erroneously' taken to Mumbai airport domestic terminal

 

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ russia

LGBTQ+ activism ban: Russia punishes 3 for displaying rainbow-coloured items

 

Pakistan Elections

Vedant Patel

US continues to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely: Official

 

India-Maldives row

Mohamed Muizzu Maldives President

Maldivian President Muizzu says Indian troops to be sent back by May 10

 

Environment

Hindu Kush Himalayas

Scientists declare Hindu Kush Himalaya a biosphere on brink of 'collapse'

 

