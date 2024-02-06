Top news headlines of today – 6 February 2024

|
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer; type of cancer not revealed
King Charles III has cancer: Global leaders wish him speedy recovery
|
Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil to be new Tamil Nadu Congress president
|
Court rejects plea claiming 'Lakshagriha' site as Sheikh Badruddin dargah
|
Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC says Presiding Officer needs to be prosecuted
|
Prove corruption charges; will quit politics: Hemant Soren’s challenge to BJP
JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29
If voted to power, INDIA bloc will remove 50% cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi
|
India bounce back against England's 'Bazballers' to level series
India jumps four places to second spot in WTC rankings after win in 2nd Test against England
|
Bill in Lok Sabha to check paper leaks, use of unfair means in govt recruitment exams
|
Vistara's Dubai flight passengers 'erroneously' taken to Mumbai airport domestic terminal
|
LGBTQ+ activism ban: Russia punishes 3 for displaying rainbow-coloured items
|
US continues to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely: Official
|
Maldivian President Muizzu says Indian troops to be sent back by May 10
|
Scientists declare Hindu Kush Himalaya a biosphere on brink of 'collapse'