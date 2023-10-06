Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 6 October 2023

NewsDrum Desk
06 Oct 2023
Shubman Gill

World Cup

Shubman Gill down with fever, doubtful for India opener against Australia in World Cup on Sunday

Centurions Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand's version of 'Bazball' to stun champions England
Mumbai fire

Mumbai Goregaon fire

Six killed, 40 injured as fire breaks out in Mumbai residential building

 

NewsClick crackdown

Karan Thapar and N Ram

Chinese frontman Singham influenced content at Newsclick, allege investigators

I know Roy Singham and he's not a conduit for Chinese money: N Ram to Karan Thapar

 

Liquor Scam

Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Delhi court sends AAP MP Sanjay Singh to ED custody till Oct 10

SC clarifies remarks over making AAP an accused in Delhi liquor policy case'

We cannot become those we oppose': Congress to AAP on Khaira's arrest
Sikkim Flash Flood

Sikkim flash floods

Toll rises to 18; searches on for 98 missing people

Decades of warnings preceded Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood

 

Asian Games

Indian kabaddi Team

Asian Games medals tally on Oct 5; 21 Gold for India

Antim Panghal wins bronze on tough day for Indian wrestlers at Asian Games

 

