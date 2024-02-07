Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 7 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand UCC

Uttarakhand UCC bill exempts tribals, mandates registration of live-in relationships

If tribals can be exempted why not Muslims: Jamiat on Uttarakhand UCC
Ajit Pawar real NCP

Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar

Setback to Sharad Pawar, EC gives NCP name, symbol to Ajit Pawar

Majority matters in democracy: Ajit Pawar on EC ruling

 

2024 LS polls

Priayanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi

After Nitish, will BJP accommodate Uddhav in NDA?

Akhilesh Yadav accepts invitation for Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

 

Super 30

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

UAE grants Golden Visa to Super 30 founder Anand Kumar
Paytm crisis

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank talking to Paytm; waiting and watching as events unfold: Executive

 

ICICI Bank loan fraud

Chanda Kochhar Deepak Kocchar ICICI Bank Loan Fraud

HC says arrest of Chanda Kochhar, her husband in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case illegal

 

Hate Speech

Mufti Salman Azhari being produced before a district court in a hate speech case, in Junagarh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Salman Azhari arrested for hate speech sent to one day police custody

Mufti Salman Azhari faces second FIR for 'hate' speech in Kutch district
Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament

Misrepresenting Nehru's lines from speech 'shameful': Priyanka Gandhi slams PM

 

Dog row

Rahul Gandhi on Dog Feeding viral video

'Offered biscuit to dog owner to feed it': Rahul Gandhi on viral video

 

Paper leak

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill

Need for strict implementation: Gehlot on bill to tackle exam malpractices

 

Jack is back

Bluesky Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter-like social network Bluesky opens for all

 

US presidential election

Nikki Haley campaign

Donald Trump is the king of hypocrisy, says Nikki Haley Campaign

 

