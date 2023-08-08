Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today – 8 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
08 Aug 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today – 8 August 2023

2024 LS polls

PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to people with 'Modi ki guarantee' on welfare schemes
Advertisment

 

No-confidence debate

Congress questions PM's silence on Manipur, BJP's nationalism

Opposition brought no-confidence motion to test its own unity: PM Modi

BJD opposes no-confidence motion against govt, calls Manipur violence legacy issue

Never have expunged remarks been restored before: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Lok Sabha briefly disrupted as Oppn protests tickers on Sansad TV highlighting govt works

This no-trust vote is against poor person's son: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Cong leaders meet speaker over Nishikant Dubey's remarks against party

Shiv Sena MP recites Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha

 

Advertisment

Rajya Sabha

Jagdeep Dhankhar and Derek O Brien.jpg

Derek O'Brien allowed to attend RS after motion to suspend him not put to vote

Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of Monsoon session

Rajya Sabha adjourned twice amid uproar over NewsClick's Chinese funding report

Opposition parties move privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

BJP cites opposition's criticism of ED action against NewsClick to allege links with China

 

Assembly bypolls

Bypolls to seven assembly seats on Sept 5: Election Commission
Advertisment

 

Article 370

Article 370 Supreme Court Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal's comment on ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi irks CJI Chandrachud

 

Advertisment

Manipur Violence

Assam Rifles in Manipur

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’

Assam Rifles personnel withdrawn from checkpoint in Manipur's Bishnupur

 

Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan's crossroads to democracy facing uncertain future

Imran Khan kept in bug-infested cell, given C-class facilities: Report

 

Rahul Gandhi after handing over the key of 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow to a CPWD official

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

 

GST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a media briefing after the 51st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting, in New Delhi

28% GST on face value in casinos, online gaming, horse racing will increase revenue collection: FM

 

Corruption

N Chaluvarayaswamy

Siddaramaiah orders CID probe into bribery charge against N Chaluvarayaswamy

 

Gyanvapi row

gyanvapi mosque and kashi vishwanath temple

PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi premises dismissed as withdrawn by Allahabad HC

Assam Rifles personnel withdrawn from checkpoint in Manipur's Bishnupur

 

Business

Hyundai.jpg

Hyundai Motor preparing for new Group leadership position for EVs in India

 

CIC

Govt invites applications for Chief Information Commissioner post

 

NCP Crisis

NCP

Sharad Pawar removes MLA Thomas K Thomas from party working committee for 'serious indiscipline'

 

Entertainment

Heart of Stone

Smoothest relationship: Gal Gadot on her bond with 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt

 

2024 LS Polls

Rahul Gandhi attends Haryana Congress strategy meeting

Rahul Gandhi at Haryana Congress strategy meeting to defeat BJP in LS polls

 

BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment

PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa: Foreign Minister Pandor

 

Independence Day

PM Modi addressing the nation from Red Fort

US lawmakers to be present at Red Fort during PM Modi's address

 

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine war

 2 Russian missiles hit eastern Ukraine killing at least 5: Officials

 

Video

shivraj singh chouhan stage collapse

Video: Stage collapses during CM Chouhan's roadshow in Manasa town

 

 

 

 

 

#Delhi services bill #Imran Khan's arrest #no confidence motion #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #8 august 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe