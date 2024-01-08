Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 8 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
08 Jan 2024
Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid

Maldives row

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Celebs pitch Lakshadweep as must-travel destination, slam Maldivian leaders' remarks against PM Modi

China & Maldives to sign several agreements during President Muizzu's first state visit
Manipur Violence

Manipur Firing Imphal Churachandpur Manipur Crisis

Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in Moreh

 

Attack on ED officers

Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose visits an injured after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan in North 24 Parganas district of the state, at a hospital in Kolkata, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Bengal Guv seeks report from state govt on action taken against guilty

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post against Mamata Banerjee

 

2024 LS polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and others during a meeting of the party's general secretaries/ in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Congress appoints coordinators for 539 Lok Sabha seats
Ayodhya Ram Temple Opening

ayan mukerji brahmastra ranbir kapoor alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Assam declares Jan 22 as 'dry day' to mark Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

 

Wrestlers row

President Of The Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh

Sports Ministry says it won't recognise events organised by suspended WFI

 

Ankita murder case

Ankita Bhandari Uttarakhand

No action has been taken against BJP leaders yet, claims her mother
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing press conference after casting her vote in the country's general elections, in Dhaka

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term with two-thirds majority

 

