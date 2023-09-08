Advertisment
Top News Headlines National

Top news headlines of today – 8 September 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
08 Sep 2023
PM Modi poster shared by Pawan Khera ahead of G20

G20 Summit

Congress paddles fake news; links PM Modi's poster with G20 Summit

Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit; to land on Friday evening

If it’s the G20 in Delhi, it must be The Guardian in London

Stringent traffic regulations into force in New Delhi

Work-from-home on Friday for Gurugram offices

Global crypto regulations focus at G20 Summit in India

High hopes for climate and energy outcomes at G20 Summit as India takes lead

Putin's absence and Ukraine war cast long shadow over G20 Summit

Congress takes dig at govt over absence of Xi, Putin at G20 Summit

How G20 hopes to unlock trillions for development, climate fight
Sanatan Dharma row

Yogi Adityanath

Sanatan Dharma can't be harmed by power hungry parasites: Adityanath

 

Sextortion

Civil servant from Rajasthan lodges blackmail case against Delhi woman

 

Janmashtami

Banke Bihari temple

Janmashtami celebrated with Lord Krishna's midnight 'abhishesk' at Mathura temples
IIT-Mandi

IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera

Congress says IIT-Mandi director not fit after he links calamity with meat eating

 

Mali attack

Mali’s interim government is led by Colonel Assimi Goita, right

Islamist insurgents attack Mali; 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead

 

8 september 2023 top news headlines Today's Top news headlines
