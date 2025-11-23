Top news headlines of today – 23 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a G20 initiative in Johannesburg aimed at enhancing clean energy transitions by boosting recycling, easing supply chain pressures and advancing joint research on critical minerals, and suggested forging a partnership to make satellite data more accessible and interoperable.

The G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership proposed by him during the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, suggests that satellite data of G20 space agencies would be made available to developing countries for agriculture, fisheries, disaster management, among other activities.

Modi on Saturday met British counterpart Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Back here in Delhi, there was little respite from toxic air on Saturday as it continued to endure 'very poor' air quality, with the overall AQI settling at 370, while 11 monitoring stations logged readings in the 'severe' range.

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, with a focus on Delhi air pollution.