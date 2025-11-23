Top news headlines of today – 23 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a G20 initiative in Johannesburg aimed at enhancing clean energy transitions by boosting recycling, easing supply chain pressures and advancing joint research on critical minerals, and suggested forging a partnership to make satellite data more accessible and interoperable.
The G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership proposed by him during the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, suggests that satellite data of G20 space agencies would be made available to developing countries for agriculture, fisheries, disaster management, among other activities.
Modi on Saturday met British counterpart Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.
Back here in Delhi, there was little respite from toxic air on Saturday as it continued to endure 'very poor' air quality, with the overall AQI settling at 370, while 11 monitoring stations logged readings in the 'severe' range.
- Nov 23, 2025 12:22 IST
In first rally after Karur stampede, Vijay targets DMK for loot, dynasty politics
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay on Sunday resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election after a break of nearly 2 months and targeted the ruling DMK by accusing it of 'loot' and also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.
- Nov 23, 2025 12:05 IST
Lakshya Sen wins Australian Open
Sydney: A fast and fluent Lakshya Sen ended a difficult stretch on the international circuit by clinching his first title of the season, defeating Japan’s Yushi Tanaka in the men’s singles final of the USD 475,000 Australian Open Super 500 here on Sunday.
- Nov 23, 2025 11:35 IST
South Africa reach 316/6 after wicketless morning session
Guwahati: South Africa reached 316 for six at tea on day two after a wicketless morning session in the second Test against India here on Sunday.
- Nov 23, 2025 10:43 IST
Two grooms, Hindu rites, Akhilesh’s smile, and a storm he didn’t dodge
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday posted photos on X showing him attending and blessing a Hindu-style wedding ceremony of two men, setting off a sharp political backlash, suggesting such unions have no legal standing in India.
- Nov 23, 2025 10:02 IST
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', AQI stands at 381
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 381, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the data from the CPCB's Sameer app, 13 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the "severe" category, while 25 stations recorded "very poor" air quality with readings above 300.
- Nov 23, 2025 09:33 IST
FIRs filed against 60 BLOs and 7 supervisors for negligence in SIR in Greater Noida
The cases were registered under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, following orders from DM Medha Rupam
- Nov 23, 2025 09:15 IST
TVK chief Vijay to resume political campaign two months after Karur stampede
Chennai: Nearly 2 months after Sept 27 Karur stampede, in which 41 people were killed during a political rally, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay, is all set to resume his political campaign on Sunday by addressing people at an indoor facility in nearby Kanchipuram district.
- Nov 23, 2025 08:48 IST
Air quality at India Gate in 'very poor' category with 388 AQI
- Nov 23, 2025 08:37 IST
AQI in the Mayur Vihar area of Delhi at 429
- Nov 23, 2025 08:27 IST
Siddaramaiah calls on Kharge, dismisses leadership change in Karnataka
Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru, and dismissed speculation of a leadership change in the state.
The chief minister described his meeting with Kharge, who returned from New Delhi on Friday evening, as a courtesy call.
On Friday, Siddaramaiah, who is involved in a power tussle with his deputy and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future. In response, Shivakumar wished him "all the best".