Top news headlines of today – 26 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was on Tuesday allotted a new residence by the Nitish Kumar government, in a decision that would require the RJD leader to vacate the bungalow she had been occupying for several years.

According to a notification issued by the state’s building construction department, Rabri Devi has been allotted 39, Hardinge Road, which implies that she would have to give up 10, Circular Road, situated close to the CM’s residence and the Raj Bhavan, and which has for years been functioning as a camp office of the RJD.

Reacting to the development, RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav said, “The minister for building construction is a sensible man. But, the decision shows the influence the BJP has come to exercise over 1, Anney Marg (the CM’s official residence)”.

The building construction portfolio is held by senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya, a daughter of Rabri Devi who recently alleged that misbehaviour of younger brother Tejashwi Yadav had caused her to leave her parents’ residence, came out with an angry social media post.

Sharing a screenshot of the department’s notice, she wrote: “This is the development model of ‘sushasan babu’ (a sobriquet Nitish Kumar has earned for his claims of good governance)”.

“The top priority (of the government) is to humiliate Lalu Prasad, a messiah for crores of people. You may evict him from a house, but how will you evict him from people’s heart. If not his health, his political stature should have been taken into consideration,” said Acharya, mentioning her father and RJD president, who has been sharing the bungalow with his wife.

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, with a focus on Delhi air pollution.