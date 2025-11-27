Top news headlines of today – 27 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Police in Hong Kong arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter, several local news media reported, in connection with a blaze that has killed at least 36 people and left another 279 missing in the city's deadliest fire in years.
Hundreds of residents were evacuated as the fire which started on Wednesday afternoon, spread across seven of the eight high-rise apartment buildings in a housing complex in Tai Po district, a suburb in the New Territories. At least 29 others remained hospitalised. Bright flames and smoke shot out of windows as night fell.
Authorities said earlier that investigators would be looking into factors including whether material on the exterior walls of high-rise buildings met fire resistance standards, as the rapid spread of the fire was unusual.
Officials said the fire started on the external scaffolding of one of the buildings, a 32-storey tower, and later spread to inside the building and then to nearby buildings, likely aided by windy conditions.
Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, with a focus on Delhi air pollution.
- Nov 27, 2025 08:31 IST
AQI around India Gate recorded at 340
Delhi: A dense layer of smog blankets the city, with the AQI hovering around 340 in the very poor category.— IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2025
(Visuals from Kartavya Path). pic.twitter.com/ExcI9ldKU1
- Nov 27, 2025 08:10 IST
ED arrests gaming platform WinZO founders
New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested online money gaming platform WinZO founders – Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda – on money laundering charges, officials said Thursday.
- Nov 27, 2025 07:49 IST
2 Guard troops shot near White House - is Trump’s DC troop gamble backfiring?
Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation's capital were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described as a targeted attack.
FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Guard members were hospitalised in critical condition.
The presence of the National Guard in the nation's capital has been a flashpoint issue for months, fuelling a court fight and a broader public policy debate about the Trump administration's use of the military to combat what officials cast as an out-of-control crime problem.