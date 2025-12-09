Top news headlines of today – 9 Dec 2025

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will initiate the debate on election reforms in the Lower House on Tuesday.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Parliament since the monsoon session, but the government suggested having a debate on election reforms, citing that the Election Commission was an independent, autonomous and constitutional body.

The BJP is expected to field senior leaders Nishikant Dubey, P P Chaudhary, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Sanjay Jaiswal in the debate which will take place over two days.

Besides Gandhi, the Congress is expected to field K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Jawed, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi and Jothimani in the debate.

On the issues affecting public, aviation safety regulator DGCA on Monday said it has received IndiGo's response to the show cause notice issued over the large-scale flight cancellations and will take enforcement action.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Goa nightclub wanted in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives at the facility, have fled to Thailand, prompting police to seek the help of Interpol to trace them, officials said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Goa Police, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, where the blaze killed people, mostly staff and five tourists, late Saturday night, fled to Phuket at 5:30 AM on December 7 in an IndiGo Airlines plane, just hours after the incident.

