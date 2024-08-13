Cummins India appoints Shveta Arya as managing director

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Power solutions technology provider Cummins India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shveta Arya as its new Managing Director with effect from September 1, 2024.

She replaces Ashwath Ram, who will continue serving the company until August 31, Cummins India said in a statement.

The company's board has appointed Arya as an additional director and Managing Director (Designate) effective August 8.

Arya will take up the full-time role as the MD effective September 1, subject to approval of shareholders, it said.

At present, she leads the power system business for Cummins India, a portfolio she will continue to hold even after her appointment as MD.

A Master's degree holder from IIM, Ahmedabad and a bachelor's in Information Technology engineering from the Delhi University, Arya has over 20 years of industry and management consulting experience in automotive, travel, financial services and telecom sectors.

Prior to joining Cummins in 2016 as the head of strategy, she has been associated with Thomas Cook, Kearney and Infosys, according to the statement. PTI IAS SGC ANU ANU