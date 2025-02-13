Gupshup launches pre-built AI agents for financial services sector

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Conversational AI platform Gupshup on Thursday launched pre-built and industry-trained AI agents for the financial services sector.

The launch would enable financial institutions to streamline customer engagement, improve conversion rates, and drive revenue growth.

In tech parlance, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent is a system or programme that can autonomously carry out tasks by designing workflow and processes and leveraging available tools.

Gupshup launches pre-built, industry-trained AI agents for the financial services industry to drive growth, according to a release.

These AI agents, designed to address critical challenges in top-of-the-funnel customer acquisition, help fintech companies go to market faster with minimal setup.

Explaining the problem-solving capabilities of the new offering, the release said that financial institutions struggle to acquire and qualify leads due to fragmented processes.

"Gupshup's lead capture and qualification AI agent solves this by capturing leads from offline channels and TV ads via QR codes, seamlessly guiding customers into one-on-one chats," the release informed.

It builds a first-party database and pre-qualifies customers for loans, credit products, and investments based on their credit scores.

Moreover, it nurtures leads and suggests relevant financial products tailored to customer profiles, enhancing engagement and boosting conversion rates.

The Loan Assistance AI Agent helps provide instant loan eligibility and credit score checks from CIBIL, comprehensive insights into interest rates and loan policies, and an intuitive EMI calculator to facilitate quicker approvals.

"This AI-driven approach not only enhances customer trust but also ensures regulatory compliance by delivering clear and transparent loan repayment schedules," it said.

The AI agents, built on Gupshup Conversation Cloud, integrate seamlessly with back-end systems, work across multiple messaging channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile, and deliver personalised, omnichannel engagement at scale.

Businesses can deploy and customise these AI agents quickly, configuring engagement rules, brand voice, and AI guardrails to ensure high accuracy and relevance, the release added. PTI MBI MBI SHW