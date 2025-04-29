IREDA announces changes in senior management positions

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) IREDA on Tuesday said it has appointed three executive directors in the company with effect from April 28.

"There are changes in the Senior Management Position of IREDA Limited," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sushant Kumar Dey has been appointed as executive director (projects). He was working as GM (Projects) in the company, IREDA said.

While Surendra Kumar Sharma and Dhiraj Mehta who were General Managers (finance and accounts) have been appointed as executive directors (finance and accounts).

The company has also appointed Durre Shahwar to the post of General Manager (Human Resources). She was working as Additional GM (Human Resources) in the company.

All appointments are with effect from April 28, 2025, the company said.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is engaged in providing finance to mainly renewable energy projects. PTI ABI DRR