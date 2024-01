New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported 33.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,206.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,406.1 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was up 14.56 per cent at Rs 33,512.8 crore as compared to Rs 29,251.1 crore in the year-ago period, it added.