Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 2/litre

New Delhi: Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre to partly offset rising input costs.

Prices have increased in all markets where the company has a presence.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. It also has a presence in other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Mother Dairy argued that it was compelled to increase milk prices for consumers because of the rise in procurement costs of milk from dairy farmers.

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months," a Mother Dairy official said on late Tuesday.

The surge in procurement costs is mainly due to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions, the official said.

This revision represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official added.

Mother Dairy passes on 70-80 per cent of its retail prices to dairy farmers.

In Delhi-NCR, the prices of toned milk (bulk vended) have increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre earlier.

Rates of full-cream milk (pouched) and toned milk (pouched) have been increased by Rs 1 per litre to Rs 69 per litre and Rs 57 per litre.

Double-toned milk has become costlier by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 51 per litre.

The price of cow milk has been increased to Rs 59 per litre from Rs 57 per litre.

In small packs of 500 ml, Mother Dairy has increased prices by Rs 1 per litre for full-cream, toned, double-toned and cow milk.

Half a litre of full-cream milk will cost Rs 35, toned milk Rs 29, double-toned Rs 26 and cow milk Rs 30.

Mother Dairy has 9 company-owned dairy processing plants with a total capacity of more than 50 lakh litre per day.

It manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc. under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc. under the 'Safal' brand.