NPST appoints Ram Rastogi as independent director

New Delhi: Fintech firm NPST on Tuesday said it has appointed Ram Rastogi as an additional director of the company.

Advertisment

He will be a non-executive independent director, the company said.

Rastogi currently serves as the Chairman of the FinTech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE). He has been previously associated with State Bank of India and National Payment Corporation of India.

Experion Technologies, Germany's JMU collaborate for R&D in energy systems, AI * Product engineering and digital transformation services firm Experion Technologies on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with Germany's Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) to collaborate in research and development in energy systems, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisment

The agreement aims to facilitate collaborative research projects focused on smart energy systems, with a particular emphasis on AI and simulation, the company said in a statement.

"Experion has ongoing engagements with global clients in Electric Vehicles (EV) manufacturing, charging networks, smart grids, utility billing solutions, embedded systems, energy management, and ESG.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative and collaborative journey alongside JMU, whose research experience in EV-related energy consumption data studies, together with Experion's client mandates, can help deliver thought leadership in the EV charging solutions market," Experion Technologies Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Binu Jacob said.