Siachen gets first-ever base transceiver station for mobile communication

Leh/Jammu: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned a new base transceiver station (BTS) in Siachen glacier in Ladakh to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.

Advertisment

This development was shared by the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting that the new BTS site is located on the high altitude post of the Army.

"Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.

#IndianArmy#Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet#SiachenWarriors@NorthernComd_IA@lg_ladakh… pic.twitter.com/54D8HrXWQe — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) October 12, 2023

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high altitude posts, while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.