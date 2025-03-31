Tejas Networks gets Rs 189.1 cr from govt as PLI incentive for FY25

New Delhi: Tejas Networks has received over Rs 189 crore from the government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products, according to a BSE filing.

The amount, it explained, is the first tranche (amounting to 85 per cent) of the incentive for the first two quarters of FY25.

The balance is expected to be released subsequently in accordance with the Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines, the company said in the filing.

"Tejas Networks on March 29, 2025 received an amount of Rs 189.1657 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for telecom and networking products," as per the recent filing.