TVS Motor unveils electric three-wheeler TVS King EV MAX at Rs 2.95 lakh

Chennai: Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has rolled out its electric three-wheeler—the TVS King EV Max—in Tamil Nadu.

Priced at Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS King EV Max offers a range of 179 km on a single charge and supports quick charging up to 80 per cent in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

It also features TVS SmartXonnect, offering real-time navigation, alerts, and vehicle diagnostics through customers' smartphones.

“The launch of the TVS King EV Max in Tamil Nadu is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for last-mile connectivity. As urban areas continue to grow, the demand for clean mobility options has never been more critical,” said Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, in a press release.

“The TVS King EV Max combines advanced electric propulsion with superior comfort and connectivity. The distinctive blend of long range, impressive acceleration, and quick charging ensures high uptime, enabling more trips and increased earning potential for customers, including fleet operators,” he added.

The TVS King EV Max is powered by a high-performance 51.2V lithium-ion battery and has a top speed of 60 km/h. The vehicle comes with a warranty of six years or 1.5 lakh km, whichever is earlier, along with 24x7 roadside assistance for three years, the company said.