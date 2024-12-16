Waaree Energies gets 400 MW module supply orders

New Delhi: Waaree Energies on Monday said it has bagged two module supply orders, aggregating 398 MW in the domestic market.

Advertisment

The orders, comprising projects of 249 MW and 149 MW, respectively, have been awarded by a renowned customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India, the company said in a statement.

"The contracts include the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon modules, rated at 580/585Wp," it added.

The modules are scheduled to be supplied in the next financial year 2025-26, Waaree Energies said.

Advertisment

The company did not disclose any financial details related to the project.