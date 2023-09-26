Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', film to release in 2024

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) National Award winner Alia Bhatt is set to star in and produce "Jigra", a film directed by Vasan Bala, the makers said Tuesday.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie will hit the screens on September 27, 2024.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the film announcement on its official X page.

".@aliaa08 is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra! JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala - releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024," the banner said in the post.

"Jigra" marks Bhatt's second production venture via Eternal Sunshine Productions after 2022's "Darlings", which was released on Netflix. She was last seen in the streamer's "Heart of Stone", her Hollywood debut.

Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt and Somen Mishra are credited as producers on the upcoming project. PTI RDS RDS RDS