Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott join Sarah Snook in 'All Her Fault'

Los Angeles: "Ripley" star Dakota Fanning and "The Bear" star Abby Elliot have boarded the cast of "All Her Fault", a thriller series set at streamer Peacock.

Led and executive produced by "Succession" alumna Sarah Snook, the upcoming show is based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.

"The White Lotus" actor Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis of "It: Chapter Two" fame and Michael Pena ("Narcos: Mexico") also star, reported Deadline.

The official logline for the series reads, "Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare." In series regular roles, Fanning will play Jenny and Elliott will essay Lia.

Megan Gallagher is adapting "All Her Fault" for the screen and will also serve as executive producer. Minkie Spiro will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and executive produce.

Shooting in Australia is set to begin imminently.