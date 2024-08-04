Sana Makbul thanks fans after 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' win: Grateful beyond words

Mumbai: Actor Sana Makbul, the newly minted winner of "Bigg Boss OTT 3", has expressed gratitude to fans for their love and support during her stint in the popular reality series.

Makbul on Friday emerged as the winner of the third season of the digital edition of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor. She won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with the trophy.

"Grateful beyond words for all the love I’ve received throughout my journey in the #BiggBossOTT3 house. #Sanakesitare its all your unwavering support that has brought the trophy home. (sic) "No matter the negativity I faced, your love overshadowed everything. This is what I’ve truly earned. A Big Thank you from the bottom of my heart," the 31-year-old wrote on Saturday in the first Instagram post after her victory.

"Bigg Boss OTT 3", which began on June 21, saw rapper Naezy emerge as the first runner-up, while actor Ranvir Shorey came third.

TV actor Sai Ketan Rao finished fourth, whereas YouTuber Kritika Malik, popular for being the second wife to another contestant Armaan Malik, ended up in the fifth spot.

Musician Vishal Pandey, vada pav stall owner from Delhi Chandrika Dixit, YouTuber Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultaan, Payal Malik, professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, tarot card reader Munisha Katwani, actor Paulomi Das and journalist Deepak Chourasia were also among the 17 participants of the series.