Shaunak Sen to lead jury for 19th Tasveer Film Fest

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Shaunak Sen, the director of the Oscar-nominated documentary "All That Breathes", will serve as the jury head for the 19th edition of the Tasveer Film Festival (TFF).

Set to be held in Seattle from October 17 to 20, the film gala will screen 110 films with a strong focus on themes of female empowerment, LGBTQIA+ issues, resilience, and immigrant stories.

“I have long admired Tasveer's unwavering commitment to amplifying South Asian voices worldwide. It is a privilege to return to Tasveer as president of the 2024 film festival jury and contribute towards this important mission," Sen said in a statement.

Besides Sen, the jury also includes director Geeta Vasant Patel, Elham Ehsas, "3 Idiots" actor Omi Vaidya, Kanak Mani Dixit and Samia Zaman.

Pakistani-American journalist Beena Sarwar, Canada-based filmmaker Arshad Khan, cinematographer Saket Saurabh and director Priya Vashist are part of the jury as well.

The 2024 Tasveer Film Festival will conclude with an award ceremony on October 20 at Seattle’s PACCAR IMAX Theatre. PTI RB RB