‘Thug Life’ trailer out: Kamal Haasan returns as gangster in Mani Ratnam’s crime saga

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The makers of Kamal Haasan-starrer “Thug Life” on Saturday unveiled the official trailer of the movie, which reunites the Tamil superstar with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam.

The trailer was launched at a grand event in Chennai which was attended by Haasan, Ratnam as well as actors Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan and music composer A R Rahman.

In "Thug Life", Haasan essays the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a man caught between crime and justice.

The trailer sees Haasan's character sharing a father-son-like bond with Silambarasan's Amar. He thanks Amar for saving his life, saying, “We both will be together till the end. Our destinies were written to be one.” Rangaraya later announces that Amar will co-lead his crime syndicate. However, their relationship takes a dark turn as tensions rise, eventually leading the two to face off against each other.

The film's cast also includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Rajshri Deshpande and Sanya Malhotra.

“Thug Life” reunites Haasan and Ratnam after 35 years for what marks the veteran star’s 234th feature film. The duo last collaborated on the 1987 critical hit “Nayakan”.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies are also backing the movie, which is scheduled to hit theatres across the globe on June 5. PTI RB