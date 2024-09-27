'For Nobel Peace Prize': Zelenskyy snubs China, Brazil over alternative peace plans

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subtly pointed towards those who might be eyeing the Nobel Peace Prize by engaging in what he deems as insufficient peace initiatives.

In contrast to his "Peace Formula," he suggested other proposals might be motivated by personal gain rather than genuine peace.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude towards nearly a hundred nations and international organisations for backing his Peace Formula, highlighting unity across continents - from Africa to the Pacific region.

"All united by the Peace Formula," he stated.

During his visit to New York, Zelenskyy engaged with leaders from diverse nations including India, Japan, Italy, Türkiye, and Canada, among others, all sharing a common goal for "a real, just peace."

However, he questioned the UN's effectiveness in resolving conflicts due to veto powers and suggested that the Peace Formula offers a more democratic approach without such constraints.

Zelenskyy's remarks took a sharp turn when he addressed those proposing alternative peace plans, hinting at underlying motives for such proposals.

"Maybe somebody wants a Nobel Prize for their political biography for a frozen truce instead of real peace," he remarked, implying that certain individuals might be more interested in personal accolades than in achieving a lasting peace that addresses the root causes of conflict.

Zelenskyy dismissed efforts by China and Brazil to end Russia's war in Ukraine, questioning why the pair were proposing an alternative to his own peace formula.

He warned, "You will not boost your power at Ukraine's expense."

If someone in the world seeks alternatives to any of these points or tries to ignore any of them, it likely means they themselves want to do a part of what Putin is doing – the point they ignore reveals the desire they are hiding, he said.

And when the Chinese-Brazilian duo tries to grow into a choir of voices – with someone in Europe, with someone in Africa, saying something alternative to a full and just peace, the question arises – what is the true interest? Zelenskyy asked.

“Everyone must understand – you won’t boost your power at Ukraine’s expense,” he added.

On the contrary, a geopolitical analyst accused Zelenskyy's Peace Formula of positioning him as a global peacemaker, potentially setting the stage for his own nomination for the prize.

However, Zelenskyy's approach to peace focuses on equality and effectiveness without the veto power that often paralyses international bodies like the UN Security Council.

This model, he believes, is not just about ending the current war but setting a precedent for future global peace initiatives where all nations, regardless of size or power, have an equal say.

The Nobel Peace Prize, historically, has been awarded to those who have worked to advance peace through various means, often through negotiation or innovative peace proposals.