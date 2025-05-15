BJP takes out 'Tiranga' rallies in Kashmir valley to celebrate Operation Sindoor's success

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP organised "Tiranga" rallies at several places in the valley on Thursday to celebrate the armed forces' success in carrying out Operation Sindoor.

The rallies were taken out in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Kupwara.

In Srinagar, the party activists assembled at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park and started the rally that culminated at the historic Ghanta Ghar, the iconic clock tower at the Lal Chowk city centre.

Talking to reporters, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the rally was a celebration of Operation Sindoor's success.

"This is the celebration of the Indian Army's victory. Our forces exhibited their courage and made Operation Sindoor a success. They destroyed terror factories inside Pakistan," he said.

Thakur said through Operation Sindoor, India has sent a message to the world that it will not tolerate terrorism anymore.

"We have also sent a message that if you indulge in terrorism, we will wipe you out," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Similar rallies were organised in the Pahalgam tourist resort, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack on April 22 that led to Operation Sindoor, and Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.