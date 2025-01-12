Canada-returned man arrested in hit-and-run case on Delhi Ring Road

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man, who had recently returned from Canada, was arrested by Delhi Police in a hit-and-run case in which a person died in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the accused, Paras Pathaniya, was arrested within 12 hours of the accident following an investigation that involved analysing over 50 CCTV footage.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 6.30 am in front of the World Trade Center on Ring Road near Bhikaji Cama Place.

The accused's recklessly driven Audi car collided with an Ertiga vehicle, killing its driver, Sukhjeet Nanda from Hisar in Haryana, the officer said.

Nanda was declared brought dead at the hospital. An FIR was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and further investigation was taken up, he said.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused, who had left the offending vehicle behind. The team analysed footage from 50 CCTV cameras and tracked the suspect over a 60-kilometer chase, he added.

Pathaniya was arrested from his residence in Paschim Vihar area, the officer said.

The accused, was living in Canada since 2018 before relocating to Delhi in April 2024.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the DCP said.