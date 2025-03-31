Situation in Mothabari normal, people participate in Eid prayers: Official

Malda: The situation in clash-hit Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district was normal as a large number of people participated in Eid prayers on Monday at Idgah maidan in Sujapur, a senior police officer said.

A total of 63 people have so far been arrested in the clashes that occurred on Thursday last, Inspector General of Police (North Bengal) Rajesh Yadav said.

He said that the situation at Mothabari was peaceful as a large number of people took part in Eid prayers in the morning at Idgah maidan in Sujapur.

A total of 19 criminal cases have so far been registered in connection with arson and vandalism at Mothabari, he said.

Internet services continue to remain suspended in entire Kaliachak, within which Mothabari is situated, an official said.

Yadav said that four companies of state armed police, apart from rapid action force (RAF) and quick response team personnel were deployed in the affected area.