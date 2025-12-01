Top news headlines of today – 1 Dec 2025

New Delhi: There is strong buzz in the power corridors that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has, for the time being, been asked to oversee the responsibilities handled so far by Dr Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in charge of communications and information technology in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The stage has been set for a confrontational fortnight, with the Opposition making it clear that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, national security and air pollution will be at the centre of its strategy inside both Houses as the Winter Session of Parliament begins today.

On Sunday evening, top Congress leaders met at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s residence to finalise the party’s floor tactics.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting, along with senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore.

According to party leaders, the Congress decided to push for a structured debate on electoral reforms, with SIR and the “purity of voter lists” as the main focus area.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said Opposition leaders would meet at Kharge’s office at 10 am on Monday to firm up a joint strategy for the session.

