#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today – 1 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
01 Aug 2023 2 Minutes read
Haryana Violence

VHP demands NIA probe into violence during religious process in Nuh

In fresh violence, shops set on fire in Gurugram's Badshahpur area

Attack on VHP procession in Nuh seems to be part of big conspiracy: ML Khattar

Toll in Haryana violence rises to five, curfew imposed in Nuh

Mobile internet shut in Gurugram to contain "intense communal tension"

Nuh violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace: Anil Vij

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar, other leaders appeal for peace

Opposition targets Haryana CM Khattar over Nuh violence
2024 LS Polls

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

RLD-BJP alliance hits speed bump over possible merger, seat sharing

 

Parliament

Parliament Lok Sabha

No-trust motion debate on August 8, opposition walks out of BAC meet

Delhi Services bill tabled in Lok Sabha

BJD to support govt on Delhi services bill, no-confidence motion

 

Hero Motors

Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal

ED conducts raids against Hero Motors Pawan Munjal
Caste survey

Patna High Court

Patna HC rejects all petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar

 

Manipur women video

Manipur women paraded nude

'Deeply disturbing': SC on long delay in registering FIR in Manipur women paraded naked case

Manipur video: SC asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

 

Karnataka

D K Shivakumar in delhi

50 Congress leaders, ministers from Karnataka to meet party brass in Delhi: D K Shivakumar

 

Lokmanya Tilak Award

Narendra Modi Sharad Pawar

PM Modi shares stage with Sharad Pawar at Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune

 

Samruddhi Expressway

Samruddhi Expressway accident

16 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Thane

 

Bollywood

'OMG 2' receives 'A' certificate from CBFC after a few modifications

 

Health

IIT Guwahati develops device for fast detection of urinary tract infection

 

JioBook

Reliance Retail unveils 4G enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

 

Economic Growth

GST collection rises 11% to over Rs 1.65 lakh cr in July

 

KBC

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 to premiere on Independence Day eve

 

Chandrayaan 3 updates

Chandrayaan 3 leaves earth orbit

Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's orbit, heads towards moon: ISRO

 

Shooting in train

Undated photo of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary who fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on Monday, July 31, 202

Debate on motive as RPF cop kills senior, 3 passengers on board train

 

Rajasthan polls

Biju George Joseph

Ahead of assembly polls, IAS, IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

 

Online Gaming

Online Gaming India

Online gaming and online advertising brought under I&B Ministry

 

US-Taliban talks

Taliban man outside a beauty salon in Afghanistan.jpeg

US officials in crucial talks with Taliban to address Afghan crisis

 

Pakistani Migrants

Libya Pakistanis

Nearly 400 Pakistanis freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse

 

