#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 11 October 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Oct 2023
israel hamas attack Indians.jpg

Israel Palestine war

Israel-Palestine war: Over 3,600 people, including Hamas militants, killed so far

Many lessons for Indian security apparatus in the Israel-Hamas conflict
Afghanistan

Earthquake in Afghanistan

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, after killing over 2,500 last week

 

Analysis

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi

BJP aims to target Congress for 'supporting' terrorism in Israel-Palestine conflict

 

World Cup

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan

Rizwan, Shafique hit tons as Pakistan script highest run chase in World Cup history

World Cup: India and Afghanistan landed in unknown territory
NewsClick row

Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty in Delhi Police's custody

Prabir Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

 

Economic Growth

India's GDP Growth Indian Economy

IMF raises India's GDP growth forecast marginally to 6.3% for FY24

 

