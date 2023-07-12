Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 12 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 12 July 2023

Manipur Violence

Security forces finding it difficult to operate in violence-hit areas without AFSPA: Officials in Manipur

Police issues stern warning for misusing Manipur Commando uniform by rioters

Videos

WB panchayat polls

लेफ्ट, राइट और ममता - पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव नतीज़ों के संकेत

अमित शाह ने संभाली मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव की कमान; कितने मजबूत शिवराज सिंह चौहान?

कांग्रेस का हाथ, मानहानि मामले में सजा क्या पूरी तरह राहुल गांधी के साथ?

Artificial Intelligence

axi logo

Elon Musk announces formation of xAI to ‘understand reality’

Modi in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting, at the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan

Expectations from PM Modi's 2-day visit to Paris beginning Thursday

Jammu and Kashmir

Article 370 Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir

Constitutional crossroads: Supreme Court examines Article 370's repeal
Advertisment

Calcutta history

Tollygunge Club

Tollygunge Club: How a club in Calcutta is witness to history of India

Inflation

Vegetables on sale at Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi

Retail inflation in June rises to three-month high of 4.81%

In a first, Centre to sell tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi, other cities
Advertisment

Chandrayaan-3

The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3

ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-3 as India eyes to achieve rare feat

Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea seeking whereabouts of missing Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan in Kenya
Advertisment

Double murder in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Double murder

3 accused of stabbing Aironics Media CEO & MD arrested

Advertisment

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup: India not going to Pakistan; to play each other in Sri Lanka

West Bengal Panchayat Polls

BJP workers celebrate victory in West Bengal Panchayat Polls

TMC has shamed democracy in Bengal: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Fine print: Opposition expands space, Left-Congress bounces back

Signs are ominous for TMC in West Bengal, it will be buried deep in next election: BJP

Rain Havoc

Indian Army personnel rescue people stuck in a flooded residential area after an increase in the water level of Badi Nadi river following heavy monsoon rain, in Patiala, Tuesday, July 11

Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

GST Council Decisions

Nirmala Sitharaman GST council

28% GST on online gaming; 5% on food in cinemas; SUV clarification

Auto industry says tweaked definition of SUV will provide clarity on taxation structure

Industry welcomes lowering GST rates to 5% on food served in cinemas

India vs West Indies

INDvWI toss

West Indies opt to bat against India; Jaiswal, Kishan handed debut caps

S Iswaran Singapore minister

Singapore investigates, sends on leave Indian-origin minister S Iswaran

Harbour Line delay Mumbai Local train

Ladies coaches of Mumbai locals to get uniformed GRP personnel in night

New Car Lauch

Fronx CNG trim

Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx CNG trim at Rs 8.41 lakh

(L-R) - Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India; Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy at Amazon India; Alia Bhatt; Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video and Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India

Pursue ideas that fill gaps in market, have good mentors: Alia Bhatt's advises entrepreneurs

NATO Summit

Volodymir Zelenskyy at NATO Summit

No deadline for Ukraine’s membership of NATO; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’

Russian war-proof: Civilians in Ukraine train in survival skills

#Chandrayaan-3 #Article 370 #Supreme Court #India vs West Indies #Yashaswi Jaiswal #Shubman Gill #INDvsWI #INDvWI #BCCI #India Vs Pakistan #Asia Cup 2023 #NATO #GST council decisions #Russian War #Muslim World League #GST Council #Ukraine #Narendra Modi #Zelenskyy #MP Elections #Amit Shah #12 July 2023 Top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe