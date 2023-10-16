Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 16 October 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
16 Oct 2023
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman with teamamtes celebrates the wicket of England's Chris Woakes during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

World Cup

Afghanistan shock England by 69 runs in huge World Cup upset

The greatest World Cup upsets

Video shows Rizwan heckled by fans during India-Pakistan clash
Advertisment

 

Israel Hamas war

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas

How China is aiming to exploit Israel-Hamas war'

2 Israeli security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

Please save Gaza, I beg you. It's dying': UN staff issue desperate appeals

 

Advertisment

Cash for query

image-name

Mahua Moitra accused of taking 'bribes' from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament

 

Karnataka

Bengaluru cash 42 crore

BJP says Rs 50 crore seized by I-T linked to Congress; Siddaramaiah denies
Advertisment

 

Recruitment Scam

TCS Israel

TCS fires 16 employees, bars 6 vendors

 

#Today's Top news headlines #16 October 2023 top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe