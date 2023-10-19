Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 19 October 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
19 Oct 2023
Gaza’s health system.jpg

Israel-Hamas war

Israel allows Egypt deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel has been victimised but it can relieve suffering of Gazans: Biden

US govt's assessment shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House
World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav

Overcomes suicidal thoughts, this bowler is now the silent killer of team India

Thorough New Zealand crush Afghanistan by 149 runs

 

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder

Soumya Vishwanathan murder

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

 

Governors

Raghubar Das and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu

Raghubar Das appointed governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura
RRTR Corridor

A RAPIDX train runs on its tracks during a media preview ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), in Ghaziabad

Hi-tech RAPIDX trains have exclusive coach, lounge for premium class

 

#Today's Top news headlines #19 October 2023 top news headlines
