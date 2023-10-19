Top news headlines of today – 19 October 2023

|
Israel allows Egypt deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza
Israel has been victimised but it can relieve suffering of Gazans: Biden
US govt's assessment shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House
Overcomes suicidal thoughts, this bowler is now the silent killer of team India
How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to Soumya Vishwanathan's killers
Raghubar Das appointed governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura
Hi-tech RAPIDX trains have exclusive coach, lounge for premium class