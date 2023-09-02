Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 2 September 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
02 Sep 2023
Rajasthan Woman paraded naked

Rajasthan

Tribal woman stripped, paraded naked in Rajasthan village

Governance in Rajasthan totally absent: Nadda on video of woman paraded naked
Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, the cracker of Aisa Cup, today in Sri Lanka

 

Sonia Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Special Session of Parliament: Women's Reservation Bill may trump other agendas

 

Solar Mission

Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch on Sept. 2, 2023

Countdown on for India's maiden solar mission; Aditya-L1 all set for launch
One Nation, One Poll

Is BJP using ‘One Nation One Poll’ move to throw opposition INDIA off balance?

'One Nation, One Election' panel report will be discussed in Parliament: Pralhad Joshi

'One nation, one poll' will require at least 5 amendments to Constitution but would yield huge savings to exchequer

Terms of 10 state assemblies ending around 2024 Lok Sabha elections

 

Opposition Meeting

Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

"Send Modi ji to surya lok", Lalu Yadav appeals to ISRO scientists

Opposition INDIA alliance finalises coordination committee; check the names

 

Jet Airways

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case

 

Singapore

tharman singapore president

Tharman Shanmugaratnam becomes 3rd Indian-origin president of Singapore

Singapore Indian business community congratulates President-elect Tharman

 

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia deploys intercontinental ballistic missile; Putin warns enemies

 

#2 september 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
