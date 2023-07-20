Advertisment
Top news headlines of today — 20 July 2023

NewsDrum Desk
20 Jul 2023
Top news headlines of today — 20 July 2023

Manipur Violence

From Parliament to SC, outrage over women paraded naked in Manipur

PM Modi 'finally' speaks on Manipur after video of women being paraded naked surfaces

Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi to discuss Manipur situation in Parliament

Opposition MPs demand PM Modi's statement in Parliament

Opposition running away from Manipur debate in Parliament: Anurag Thakur

Manipur video: Biren Singh assures strict action, including possible death sentence

Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind of parading two women naked

"If govt doesn't take action we will": Supreme Court on Manipur video

Govt orders Twitter, other social media cos to take down Manipur video

Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM after video of two women being paraded naked surfaces

Smriti Irani seeks strict action on video of two women paraded naked

Tension in Manipur hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

INDIA will not stay silent while idea of India being attacked in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

Shameful, condemnable: Kejriwal on parading of 2 women naked in strife-torn Manipur

TMC to raise Manipur issue in Parliament, condemns sexual assault of women
Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India SC.webp

SC refers Delhi govt's plea challenging centre's services ordinance to constitution bench

Does not present good picture: Supreme Court on cheetah deaths at Kuno

Corporate

Reliance Industries ltd RIL

Reliance Industries' demerged unit, Jio Financial Services valued at $21 bn

Raigad Landslide

Raigad Landslide

12 killed in Raigad landslide; search and rescue ops on

Raigad landslide: Machines, personnel from other civic bodies arrive for rescue

Raigad landslide: Lack of road, tough topography hamper rescue efforts
Mumbai Rains

Pedestrians cross a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19

Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy downpour

Don't step out of homes unless necessary: Maharashtra govt urges people in view of heavy rainfall warning

Heavy rains: Two-day holiday declared for schools in Maharashtra's Pune district

Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code Law Commission UCC

Govt says fresh consultations on UCC needed due to importance of subject, court orders

After Mizoram CM, main opposition ZPM opposes Uniform Civil Code

Assemble Elections 2023

Congress sets up 29-member election panel for poll-bound Rajasthan; Sachin Pilot included

Congress sets up 29-member election panel for Telangana; Revanth Reddy to lead

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad ISKCON bridge accident

9 dead, 13 injured as car hits crowd near another accident

