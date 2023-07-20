Top news headlines of today — 20 July 2023

|
SC refers Delhi govt's plea challenging centre's services ordinance to constitution bench
Does not present good picture: Supreme Court on cheetah deaths at Kuno
|
Reliance Industries' demerged unit, Jio Financial Services valued at $21 bn
|
12 killed in Raigad landslide; search and rescue ops on
Raigad landslide: Machines, personnel from other civic bodies arrive for rescue
Raigad landslide: Lack of road, tough topography hamper rescue efforts
|
Govt says fresh consultations on UCC needed due to importance of subject, court orders
After Mizoram CM, main opposition ZPM opposes Uniform Civil Code
|
Congress sets up 29-member election panel for poll-bound Rajasthan; Sachin Pilot included
Congress sets up 29-member election panel for Telangana; Revanth Reddy to lead