Advertisment
Top News Headlines National

Top news headlines of today – 22 February 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Commentary 21 Feb

Commentary

राहुल ने पत्रकार को पिटवाया, किया ऐश्वर्या, प्रियंका का अपमान, सब चुप | किसानों का विरोध या विद्रोह?
Advertisment

 

Analysis

Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi AAP Congress

Is AAP-Congress alliance a done deal in Delhi?

Congress dominance in Telangana continues; BJP, BRS fight for second slot: Survey

 

Advertisment

Farmers Protest

Police fire tear gas to disperse farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border resumed their march on Wednesday, days after the fourth round of talks with the government over their demands.

Farmer killed, 12 cops injured; 'Delhi Chalo' march put on hold

SKM alleges govt 'solely responsible for present crisis, casualty', calls GBM Thursday

History will demand account of 'killing of farmers' from BJP: Rahul Gandhi on protesting farmer's death

Amid farmers protest, Modi govt hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 25 to Rs 340

Farmers take out marches across several UP districts; 1 sets himself on fire, rushed to hospital

 

Burning Bengal

A Sikh IPS officer in Dhamakhali, tasked with preventing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali, got agitated when alleged BJP activists directed 'Khalistani' insults at him.

'Khalistani' slur against IPS officer sparks political firestorm, protests across Bengal

Bengal DGP visits Sandeshkhali; NHRC issues notice to state govt
Advertisment

 

Cabinet decisions

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi

Govt eases FDI norms in space sector; 100% in making components for satellites

Govt says 20% export duty on parboiled rice to continue beyond Mar 31

 

Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe