Top news headlines of today – 22 February 2024

New Update
|
राहुल ने पत्रकार को पिटवाया, किया ऐश्वर्या, प्रियंका का अपमान, सब चुप | किसानों का विरोध या विद्रोह?
|
Is AAP-Congress alliance a done deal in Delhi?
Congress dominance in Telangana continues; BJP, BRS fight for second slot: Survey
|
'Khalistani' slur against IPS officer sparks political firestorm, protests across Bengal
Bengal DGP visits Sandeshkhali; NHRC issues notice to state govt
|
Govt eases FDI norms in space sector; 100% in making components for satellites
Govt says 20% export duty on parboiled rice to continue beyond Mar 31