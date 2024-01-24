Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 24 January 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
24 Jan 2024
New Update
What will change after ram mandir

Video

Ayodhya Ram Temple opening: राम मंदिर से क्या बदलेगा
Advertisment

 

Attack on ED officers

Ed official after getting assaulted allegedly by the supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan during a raid at the latter s residence, in North 24 Parganas

Fresh ED raids at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's home, 19 days after attack

 

Advertisment

Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur, 'Jan Nayak' of Bihar politics, chosen for Bharat Ratna

Centre awarded Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur due to caste census: Lalu

Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur Modi govt's desperation, hypocrisy: Congress

 

Action on rioters

Mira road demolition

Bulldozers in action after stone pelting on Ram temple procession at Mira Road
Advertisment

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

ayodhya ram temple rush

5 lakh devotees visit Ram temple on day-1, security personnel struggle

 

Advertisment

2024 LS polls

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Barpeta, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi thanks Himanta for publicity of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

 

US Presidential Polls

Nikki Haley in Concord, New Hampshire

"It's not over! No way!": Nikki Haley after trump wins New Hampshire primary

Haley challenges Trump for a debate; questions his 'mental competency'

Strong showing by Indian American Nikki Haley even as Trump wins New Hampshire GOP poll

Trump has all but locked up GOP nomination, says Biden Campaign
Advertisment

 

Oscars

Oscars 2024

Oscars nominations 2024 list

 

#Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe