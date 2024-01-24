Top news headlines of today – 24 January 2024

New Update
|
Fresh ED raids at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's home, 19 days after attack
|
Karpoori Thakur, 'Jan Nayak' of Bihar politics, chosen for Bharat Ratna
Centre awarded Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur due to caste census: Lalu
Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur Modi govt's desperation, hypocrisy: Congress
|
Bulldozers in action after stone pelting on Ram temple procession at Mira Road
|
5 lakh devotees visit Ram temple on day-1, security personnel struggle
|
Rahul Gandhi thanks Himanta for publicity of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra