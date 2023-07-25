Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 25 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
25 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 25 July 2023

No-trust Motion

No-trust motion against Modi — is Opposition playing trump card early?

Opposition parties likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha

Opposition parties meet to chalk out strategy in Parliament

"East India Company and PFI also has India in their name": PM attacks Opposition alliance

Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM Modi

Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started 'hating India'

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur women paraded nude

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

BSF suspends jawan for molesting woman in Manipur

One more arrested in Manipur viral video case

Thousands demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM also joins

 

China

Wang Yi Qin Gang

'Missing' Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office; replaced by Wang Yi

 

DU Admissions

Delhi university

DU: At least 3 admission rounds for BTech; first seat allocation list to be out on Aug 2

 

India's population

Local Train Mumbai Rain Mumbai Local Population

India's projected population, as on July 1, is 139 crore: Govt to Lok Sabha

  

2024 Lok Sabha Polls

hd kumaraswamy H D Devegowda

JD(S) to fight LS elections independently, says Deve Gowda, ruling out electoral tie-up with NDA

 

Cross-border love

Anju Nasrullah

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

 

 

OTT

anti-tobacco warnings

Mandatory for OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings on screen: MoS Baghel

 

Air hostess suicide

Gopal Kanda

Ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquited in air hostess suicide case

Shocked and scared for our lives now, says brother of Geetika Sharma after Gopal Kanda's acquittal

 

ED raids Delhi Jal Board

ED raids Delhi Jal Board, investigating money laundering allegations

 

India beat West Indies

Indian Cricket Team Test

India slips to 2nd in WTC standings after draw with West Indies

Rain ruins India's plans as visitors settle for 1-0 series win over WI

We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit Sharma

 

Friends of BRICS meeting

Ajit Doval with Wang Yi

NSA Ajit Doval meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, calls for removal of 'impediments' in bilateral ties

NSA Doval meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, discusses bilateral ties

 

Jammu and Kashmir

Spying

Pak agencies target students in Jammu to seek sensitive information

BSF kills Pakistani intruder smuggling drugs in Samba

 

Twitter turns X

X logo

Musk jokes around “Balls”, users name Twitter Videos as XVideos

Tweets would be called Xs: Elon Musk

 

Odisha

Odisha to face heavy rain as cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal

 

Agra Urinating Incident

agra urinating incident

Video of youth urinating on injured man goes viral, 1 arrested in Agra

 

Civic Contracts Scam

Aaditya Thackeray BMC Corruption

Aditya Thackeray aide quizzed for 6 hours by SIT

 

 

#India vs West Indies #25 July 2023 Top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe