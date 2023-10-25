Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 25 October 2023

NewsDrum Desk
25 Oct 2023
Mamata Banerjee and Mahua Moitra

Cash for query scam

All about image – here's why Mamata is not coming to the aid of Mahua Moitra
Asian Para Games 2023

Pranav Soorma

Mr Wheelchair India, Banker, and now Para Asian Games gold medalist: Meet Pranav Soorma

 

Tamil Nadu

petrol bomb hurled at tamil nadu raj bhawan

'Petrol bomb' hurled outside Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai

 

NewsClick row

Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty in Delhi Police's custody

Prabir Purkayastha, his HR head sent to 9-day police remand
Israel-Hamas war

Rubble in Gaza

Israel urges India to proscribe Hamas as terror organisation

'700 killed in 24 hours as Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza'

"Be it 26/11 Mumbai attacks or Hamas attack...": Blinken at UNSC

 

Assembly Elections 2023

Rajasthan Congress promises Rs 833 per month for women

Congress promises Rs 833 per month for women heads of families in Rajasthan

BJP seeks action against Priyanka Gandhi over 'false claims' related to PM Modi's temple visit in Rajasthan

MP assembly polls: JD(U) announces first list of 5 candidates

Priyanka Gandhi to make big announcement for homemakers in rally on Wednesday, says Rajasthan CM

 

Personal Finance

Mental Health Insurance coverage.jpg

Nine errors to steer clear of when submitting mental health insurance claims
Business

GAMBLING APPS GST evasion.jpg

Online gaming companies get Rs 1 lakh crore GST show cause notices so far

Market tremors wipe off investors' wealth by Rs 14.60 lakh crore in five days

Honda bets on autonomous driving, AI for holistic mobility solutions of future: CEO

Jio can deploy 5G cell every 10 seconds, deployed 85% 5G network in India: Akash Ambani

 

Dussehra rally

Eknath Shinde addresses a gathering during Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Uddhav Thackeray may 'hug' Hamas one day: CM Shinde at Dussehra rally

Uddhav Thackeray wants 'coalition' government at the Centre

 

Farming

Amit Shah Nano DAP plant

'With Nano urea, switch to natural farming without output going down'

 

World Cup

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Maxwell conjures fastest World Cup century after Warner's hundred, Australia post 399/8

On century spree, De Kock powers South Africa to massive win over Bangladesh

 

