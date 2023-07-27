Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 27 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
27 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 27 July 2023

Manipur Violence

#BREAKING: Govt reveals what PM Modi is doing on Manipur

Will Manipur violence undo BJP's efforts to woo Christians?

Manipur: Kuki-Zo people demonstrate seeking separate administration

MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

Manipur issue will be solved in due course: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Advertisment

 

No-trust Motion

No-confidence motion

Discussion and voting on no-confidence motion next week

INDIA alliance heading for first defeat as YSR Congress supports Delhi services bill

Dressed in black, Opposition MPs meet to chalk out strategy in Parliament

 

Advertisment

Modi in Sikar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara

'Red diary' latest project of Congress' 'jhooth ki dukan': PM in Sikar

Govt taking decisions in interest of farmers for 9 years: PM in Sikar

Ashok Gehlot in tight spot after PMO rebuts his name removal claims

 

Udupi College Washroom Video

Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar calls for thorough probe of Udupi college washroom video row

For Karnataka Home Minister, filming of girl student in restroom is small incident
Advertisment

 

Srinagar

After 34 years, J&K Govt has permitted the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar on its traditional route from Gurubazar to Dalgate via MA Road

Reviving tradition: Muharram procession returns to Srinagar after 35 years

Shia Muharram procession on Gurubazaar-Dalgate route after 3 decades

 

Advertisment

India vs West Indies

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj rested for ODIs against West Indies, flies back home

 

Govt hires influencers

Anurag Thakur Monsoon session of Parliament

Four influencer marketing agencies empanelled for public outreach: Anurag Thakur

 

Travel

Instagram Eiffel Tower Paris Travel Tourism

Instagram is making you a worse tourist – here’s how to travel respectfully

 

College Admission

St Stephen's College

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

 

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Vikran Batra Kargil

Capt Vikram Batra's battle cry 'yeh dil mange more' still echoing from peaks of Kargil, says brother Vishal

Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's LoC crossing remarks

 

Make in India

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5

Samsung to manufacture Galaxy Fold 5, Flip 5 phones in India

 

Anti-social elements

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train arrives at the Ranchi Railway Station during its trial run

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Agra

 

Coal Scam

Former MP Vijay Darda lodged in Tihar jail

 

Madhya Pradesh polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a regional conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’, in New Delhi

Amit Shah chairs BJP's core committee meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

 

Stand-up Comedy

Varun Grover

Varun Grover announces his maiden standup tour in India

 

US Presidential Elections

Joe Biden Donald Trump

Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on

 

 

 

#27 July 2023 Top news headlines #No-trust motion #Today's Top news headlines #no confidence motion
Advertisment
Subscribe