#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 7 October 2023

NewsDrum Desk
07 Oct 2023
Asian Games

Asian Games medal tally: India win historic 100th medal and still counting

India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal

PM Modi to host contingent on Oct 10

Jyothi Surekha, Ojas Deotale claim hat-trick of gold as archers return with record nine medals

Bajrang cuts a sorry figure, storms out of wrestling arena after humiliating defeat
NewsClick crackdown

NewsClick Anusha Paul

Delhi police conducts raid at Kerala residence of Ex-NewsClick staff

Order remanding Purkayastha, Chakravarty in police custody under HC scanner

Funds came from China to disrupt India's sovereignty: Delhi Police FIR against NewsClick

 

Pollution

A farmer burns crop stubble in a field, on World Environment Day

Will Punjab 'action plan' falter as stubble burning returns with a 40% increase?

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor'; measures under GRAP stage I kick in

 

World Cup

Pakistan vs Netherlands

Visas for Pakistan media obligation of BCCI, it''s working hard on it: ICC
Love Jihad

Tara Shahdeo and Raqibul Hasan

Life imprisonment to Tara Shahdeo's former husband in conversion case

 

Sikkim Cloudburst

Sikkim flash flood search operation

Search operations continue for 142 people missing

26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Sikkim, evacuated: Official

 

India-Canada tension

Mukesh Aghi

Unfortunate that Trudeau's allegations against India brought in parliament without concrete evidence: USISPF chief
2023 Assembly polls

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Should I become chief minister again or not: Chouhan asks people at rally

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces caste survey as state heads into elections

 

2024 LS polls

Dharmendra Pradhan

INDIA bloc a real challenge: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

 

